In an interview published on the SEGA website, the head of the second division Osamu Ohashi revealed which are the most ambitious goals for the franchise of Sonic: surpass Marioor one of Nintendo’s most famous characters, with whom Sonic has clashed since his birth.

“The main feature of the second division is that it produces Sonic, SEGA’s biggest IP. While it’s not as big in Japan, it did very well at the American box office as a video game IP film. Simply put, I want to surpass Mario. Sonic is a game that was originally developed to compete with Mario, and has not yet achieved this goal. Our goal is to catch up and surpass Mario because we respect Mario.”

“I want people to play games all over the world, including Japan, like with Mario, and I want the movie to be a bigger success than Mario. I would like Universal Studios Japan to also create a ‘Sonic Area.’ This is the our goal for those of us who love Sonic.”