It is a fact that this year SEGA fans are celebrating all the games that are going to arrive around important franchises like Yakuza or Persona, but in the entertainment part, the franchise Sonic The Hedgehog remains unstoppable, resulting in the series of Netflix which ended with season three and the next movie hitting theaters in December. And speaking of the latter, there have been rumors that the spinoff of Knuckles He won't be the only one to go on air.

It is well known that we have not yet seen much of the character who will be the great rival of the third film, Shadowbecause only in the post-credits scene of the second theatrical release is he seen waking up in what appears to be the special ARK colony, property of the grandfather of the Dr. Eggman. And this is all that has been seen about the work until the moment of writing this note, hoping that in a couple of months the first trailer will be released, with the sights directed more towards large events such as the San Diego Comic-Con.

According to the reliable source of Daniel Richtman through his Patreon, Paramount Pictures is launching into a new project derived from Sonic that revolves around that character. Something that should be mentioned is the fact that it is not known if it will be a short-lived series or a movie. It is possible that this decision has not yet been reached pending the response of the public, who must accept Shadow within the circle of Sonicwhich will not cost because it appeared in the animation of Netflix.

Here some data on Shadow the Hedgehog:

Shadow the Hedgehog is a fictional character appearing in the Sonic the Hedgehog video game franchise, which was created by SEGA. Shadow is an anthropomorphic hedgehog and is known for his distinctive appearance, which includes black and red fur, as well as his unique abilities and attitude. Shadow was created by Takashi Iizuka and debuted in the game “Sonic Adventure 2,” released in 2001 for the Sega Dreamcast console. He was intended to be a single-use character, but his popularity was so great that to this day he is still present in the games of his blue rival.

Remember that Sonic 3 The Movie premieres on December 20th.

Via: Gamerant

Editor's note: Although with so many spinoffs the franchise is going to wear out, let's hope that the third film gives us a guideline so that they take the time to rethink the next part in case it is confirmed. We will have to wait 11 more months to have the answers to the questions.