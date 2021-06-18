SAW officially announces on its social channels that the splendid Sonic Mania in version PC it will become free for a week on Epic Games Store. More precisely, you can download it without paying a cent from 24th June until next 1st July. Below, the description of the game from the official stores.

Sonic Mania

Experience the ultimate fusion of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new adventure in the world of Sonic in 2D at 60 FPS, with spectacular high-definition retro-styled graphics. With the various playable characters you can run at Sonic’s explosive speed, soar as Tails does, or clear obstacles with the brute force of Knuckles. You can relive the adventures of the past with exciting new classic zones as you battle new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s army of evil robots. In Competition mode you will be able to face other players, while in Co-op mode. you will have friends by your side. Sonic Mania was developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team. Welcome to Sonic Mania!

The fastest blue porcupine in the world gets even faster. Have fun whenever and wherever you want with Sonic Mania.