Sonic Mania Plus is heading to mobile via the Netflix app next year.

Netflix made the announcement yesterday in a blog post recapping the games released in 2023 and looking ahead to 2024.

Sonic Mania Plus was released in 2018 across consoles and PC as an expanded version of Sonic Mania, the much-loved game developed by Sonic fan Christian Whitehead and published by Sega.

How to get all Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Mania's special stages

This will be the first time the game is available to play on mobile.

Other games in the announcement coming to Netflix in 2024 include Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, FashionVerse, and Game Dev Tycoon. The latter, in particular, will exclusively allow players to develop games based on film and TV series.

They join the likes of Hades, Braid: Anniversary Edition, Death's Door, Katana Zero and more coming next year, although release dates remain unknown.

A game set in the universe of viral series Squid Game is also planned.

Joining the Netflix game catalog today are the Definitive Edition versions of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

For more Sonic on mobile, check out the newly-released Sonic Dream Team on Apple Arcade.