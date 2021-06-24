The Fortnite parents’ store does not rest and like every Thursday it invites us to download two games at zero cost.

Like every Thursday at this time, Epic Games Store has updated its cover inviting players to get two new video games without spending a single euro. This time we have Sonic Mania, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Sonic celebrated yesterday, and Horizon: Chase Turbo.

The Spectrum Retreat will be the store’s next giftThe first of these two proposals is a tribute to the veteran SEGA series, offering players a thrilling journey of action and platforms with all the essence of the original releases, and that includes betting on graphics of the epic, in a successful recovery of the essence and 2D values ​​of Sonic. A video game with a good number of worlds and levels that you can learn more about by reading the analysis of Sonic Mania by Toni Piedrabuena.

And from one tribute to another, Horizon: Chase Turbo. This racing title seeks to pay tribute to the arcade racing classics of the 80s and 90s, including Out Run, Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear, among others. It is a production that offers a great sensation of speed, with an exquisite fluidity as valued in his review of Horizon: Chase Turbo Jesús Bella in 2018, when it was released.

Horizon: Chase Turbo free download on EGS

Download Sonic Mania for free at EGS

More free games from Epic Games Store

And for the week, the Fortnite parent trade has confirmed to The Spectrum Retreat as your next free video game. This fusion of walking simulator and puzzles hit the shops in 2018 proposing to wake up in the Penrose Hotel, a peaceful and disconcerting refuge from the outside world where we have to make our way unraveling all its mysteries. You can find out more about the title in the analysis of The Spectrum Retreat published on the 3DJuegos pages.

