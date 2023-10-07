Sonic the Hedgehog he is one of the most recognizable characters in the world of video games, but he is not equally famous throughout the world. In Japan for example, doesn’t seem to have much traction, as explained by a former SEGA developer, who defined it as “ sadly unpopular “.

An unpopular character?

Sonic is not very loved by the Japanese

It was said Of Walker commenting on Phil Spencer’s photo with an image of Sonic during a trip to Japan. Walker worked for two SEGA studios, on two Sony games.

Walker: “This image amuses me a lot, having worked for two SEGA studios on two Sonic games, because the Japanese public doesn’t like the Sonic character. Anyone who has been to Japan knows that there are no images of Sonic around. Most Japanese don’t understand why it’s so popular in the West.”

Walker further clarified: “It’s not funny because someone is pretending, it’s just culturally funny when you understand the context of how Sonic is a Japanese character TO Westerners. It’s like showing a photo of Tommy Lee Jones to a parade of Japanese directors in visit.”

In short, Walker wanted to underline how Sonic is a Japanese character built specifically to please the Western public, where he is not very popular at home. After all, it is the very story of the character’s birth that tells us that the developer is right, considering that he was characterized with the US public in mind.