Sonic is one of the most beloved characters of the video game, so it is not uncommon to see him in animated series and even in his own film, which is already preparing its second part.

This fast hedgehog already has a few cartoons in his history, but his adventures still have a lot to show the world, and for that reason, they are already preparing new chapters.

This time the production will be in charge of Netflix, who confirmed that he is already working on a new animated series that promises to surprise all fans regardless of their age.

The popular service streaming continues to work on adaptations of important video game, for example, resident Evil, which will soon have a new series.

Faithfully following this plan, now Netflix confirmed that he has a series in production called Sonic prime, animated in 3D with the characters we love so much.

Sonic Prime will have a strong team behind

For this project, the company will collaborate with Wild Brain Studios, who have worked with licenses such as Charlie brown Y Lego, But they will not be the only ones.

Man of Action Studios, those in charge of carrying Ben 10 to the screen in 2005, they are also involved, so you can already imagine the tone that the series of Sonic.

Through a press release, shared via ComicBook, the director of original animations for Netflix, Dominique Bazay, He declared that he was always a fan of the character, so he will seek that his quality is so good as to attract new audiences and make the old happy.



At the moment an exact date for the premiere of Sonic prime, but they anticipated that it will reach the platform streaming sometime in 2022.

If you are a veteran fan, you will surely remember some of the series released previously, for example, Sonic Boom and Sonic Underground, known in Spanish as Sonic y su Banda.

Do you think they will do well?

