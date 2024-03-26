According to some leakers, Sega is working on a Sonic Heroes Remakewhich is reportedly in development on Unreal Engine 5 as a complete technical remake of the original, although the question is obviously very vague for the moment.

The leaker Felipe “Necro” Lima, from the Portuguese magazine Universo Nintendo, considered rather reliable given some precedents that turned out to be correct, indicated on

Obviously, two leakers do not make a certainty, therefore the question must be taken absolutely with a pinch of salt as a rumor that has not yet been controlled, but it is information likelyalso seeing Sega's recent attention to its historical catalog of titles.