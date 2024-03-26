According to some leakers, Sega is working on a Sonic Heroes Remakewhich is reportedly in development on Unreal Engine 5 as a complete technical remake of the original, although the question is obviously very vague for the moment.
The leaker Felipe “Necro” Lima, from the Portuguese magazine Universo Nintendo, considered rather reliable given some precedents that turned out to be correct, indicated on
Obviously, two leakers do not make a certainty, therefore the question must be taken absolutely with a pinch of salt as a rumor that has not yet been controlled, but it is information likelyalso seeing Sega's recent attention to its historical catalog of titles.
One of the best 3D Sonics
It would therefore be a total remake of Sonic Heroes, a chapter of the series originally released in 2003 on PC and console and considered by many to be one of the best titles, at least considering the 3D Sonic chapters.
It could therefore be an ideal candidate for a modern reworking, and the move to Unreal Engine 5 would certainly make it spectacular, considering that even at the time it stood out for its notable technical quality, between polygonal complexity and speed of action.
If the matter were confirmed, it would be another game relaunch from Sega's historic catalogue, within the numerous ongoing initiatives: we recall the announcement of new Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Crazy Taxi from Sega, plus a new Virtua Fighter chapter and more.
