The most famous blue hedgehog in videogame history is back but, this time, in a somewhat particular guise. As part of the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the Japanese Twitter account of Sonic recently presented him in the unpublished guise of VTuber. For those unfamiliar with the term in question, just know that the VTuber, short for Virtual Youtuber, is none other than an avatar protagonist of various activities within a YouTube channel.

To give the voice to Sonic it will be nothing less than that Jun’ichi Kanemaru, the voice actor protagonist of all the adventures of the eccentric hedgehog starting from his first appearance on Dreamcast way back in 1998.

It is not clear at the moment if the channel dedicated to him will be reserved for the Japanese public or if, in the future, he will also make his appearance in the West, with English dubbing and, hopefully, also in Italian. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the presentation of the new Sonic channel below.

Sonic is the latest in a series of very famous virtual web artists among which we mention Kizuna AI, Kaguya Luna is Mirai Akari among the most followed with over 700,000 followers each.

