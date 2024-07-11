Takashi Iizuka, the head of Sonic Team within Sega, recently mentioned that he would like to one day make an RPG of the so-called Blue Hedgehog. That wouldn’t be a bad idea, as it’s been many years since an RPG of this kind came out.

We are of course referring to Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood for Nintendo DS, a fortunate video game developed by BioWare that was much talked about at the time.

Iizuka’s comments are from an interview with a well-known media outlet. There he was asked if Sega would release a similar development in the future. He said ‘Personally, I like role-playing games’.

To the above he added ‘The RPG format is a lot of fun and I even thought, ‘you know, for the last 30 years we haven’t made a Sonic RPG,’ and I wonder, ‘why haven’t we done that in all this time?’ How have we gotten to 30 years without any RPG titles?’.

Fountain: Sega/BioWare.

The comments from this creative are peculiar because it hasn’t been that long since a game like this was released. As we mentioned before, there is the BioWare title, which was released in 2008. But the context is that this is not a Sega creation.

Takashi Iizuka also highlighted ‘So hopefully I’d like to work on a Sonic RPG at some point before I retire from Sega’. The way he says it, it seems like something new might be expected.

But that’s not really the case, and that was made clear when Iizuka finished by saying ‘But, you know, that’s just a dream for now, there are no concrete plans at this point.’.

Fountain: Sega/BioWare.

Currently BioWare is more focused on working with the series of Dragon Age with Electronic Arts, so it’s not very likely that I’d be involved in such a game. So it would be a matter for Sega, as Takashi Iizuka suggests, or a company that is much closer to me.

With details from Good Vibes Gaming. Apart from Sonic the Hedgehog we have more information about video games in TierraGamer.