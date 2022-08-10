After insisting several times that Sonic Frontiers will arrive later this year, we have not yet received the news of its release date. This may change to the announcement during the Gamescom where Sonic Frontiers will be among the protagonists on August 23 during the live broadcast of the opening night.

The tweet includes a new artwork for SEGA’s game and a menacing promise of some sort of announcement. Gamescom Opening Night Live showrunner, Geoff Keighley, promises “a new look and novelty” for Frontiers, so fans of the series are forewarned. The appointment is therefore for 23 August at 20:00.

The first reveal of the Sonic Frontiers gameplay was not well received by the players who criticized the design. Additionally, the game was also trending on Twitter as fans were asking for a postponement to fix the graphics. However, SEGA responded to these requests by insisting that the game would not be postponed.

It’s true: @sonic_hedgehog is coming to @gamescom Opening Night Live! Tune in live on Tuesday, August 23 for a world premiere new look and news about SONIC FRONTIERS during OPENING NIGHT LIVE! Stream it anywhere at 8 pm CEST / 2p ET / 11a PT. pic.twitter.com/BqEIUkMD73 – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 9, 2022



We remind you that Sonic Frontiers will be released later this year on PC and consoles.

Source: PSU