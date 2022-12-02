One of the games that has high expectations this year was sonic frontierswhich somehow delivers on being a decent release from the beloved franchise of SEGA. And now that many users have already finished it, they have been left wanting more, and to their surprise, it seems that the developers have not finished with it.

Through a publication, it was confirmed that the title will be receiving some DLC during the 2023, exact dates were not given, but they will appear periodically in the video game. The first of them includes new challenges, a photo mode for those who want to take more detailed shots, and of course, the jukebox, which will let you appreciate the music.

New modes, new Koco, new…playable characters!? More Sonic Frontiers content coming your way next year! pic.twitter.com/MoZ8Gtj4Ro — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 30, 2022

What attracts the most attention regarding all the content will be the last wave, since there will be more characters to use apart from sonicthe chosen ones are Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Also, there will be an extra chapter of the main story, although its location has not been confirmed, it could well be an epilogue to the plot or even a prologue.

Remember that the title is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Editor’s note: It is very good that SEGA continues to nurture the video game, since fans were left wanting more Sonic. It would even be the perfect incentive for some to buy your copy for the first time.