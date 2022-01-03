Jun Senoue is one of the greatest veterans of the blue hedgehog saga, starting his work since 1994.

By Axel García / Updated 4 January 2022, 00:45

If you know closely the development team that has worked on the Sonic franchise since its inception, then the name will be familiar to you. Jun Senoue, a composer who has worked side by side with the blue hedgehog for a long time. Sonic Frontiers, the next chapter for the Sega mascot, will feature the experience of this veteran, and we will again enjoy his iconic interpretations in this installment, as well confirmed the same Senoue in a recent interview.

The last installments of Sonic had a minor participation of the composerJun Senoue began working on the Sonic saga since 1994, with the title Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Since then, the composer has left his mark on numerous installments of the blue hedgehog, including both releases of Sonic Adventure. Senoue also participated with vocal performances, as part of the band. Crush 40.

Among his numerous performances, one of the best known is ‘Escape from the City’, a piece that adorned the first stage of Sonic Adventure 2, and where the composer joined forces with Tony harnell, a famous American singer.

Although Senoue did not completely abandon the saga, the last installments of Sonic had a minor participation of the composer, as was the case of Sonic Generations. In the interview, Senoue mentioned that he is very excited so it will bring 2022. “This fits in very well with how Sonic Team has compared Frontiers to Sonic Adventure in terms of the Foundation for the future of Sonic, “the composer mentioned, adding that the title has kept him” very busy. “

Sonic Frontiers was last seen during The Game Awards 2021, with a trailer that showed us its visual appearance and open world. The title, originally, was going to come out in 2021, but Sega decided to delay its launch by a whole year, and now the studio fully trusts the quality of the game.

