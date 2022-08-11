As confirmed by Geoff Keighley through your account Twitter, SONIC FRONTIERS will be present at the gamescom 2022. In particular, the news on the next title dedicated to the blue porcupine we will have the evening of Tuesday 23 August during the’Opening Night Livewhich will be held from 20:00 Italian and will be conducted by Keighley. The latest news revealed by SAW they were inherent in the game world, the combat system and the enemies.

At the moment a release date of the game has not been announced, however expected by the end of the year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PC, but probably this and other information will be shown during the event on 23 August, which will open the fair that will instead be held from the following day until 28 August in Cologne.

It’s true: @sonic_hedgehog is coming to @gamescom Opening Night Live! Tune in live on Tuesday, August 23 for a world premiere new look and news about SONIC FRONTIERS during OPENING NIGHT LIVE! Stream it anywhere at 8 pm CEST / 2p ET / 11a PT. pic.twitter.com/BqEIUkMD73 – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 9, 2022

Source: Geoff Keighley Street My Nintendo News