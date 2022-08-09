Geoff Keighley unveiled that Sonic Frontiers will be one of the protagonists ofOpening Night Live of the Gamescom 2022where for the occasion we can expect a new trailer and news on the next adventure of the blue porcupine.

The announcement came as usual with a post on Twitter, where the show’s host confirmed the presence of the Sega title, promising “a new look and news on Sonic Frontiers during Opening Night Live”.

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live will take place starting from 20:00 Italian on 23 August, while the actual event will take place between 24 and 28 August. The event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, who has promised a “night of gaming-themed announcements, world premieres and more”. In short, an event not to be missed, as well as the new Future Games Show, which will host about 50 games.

Sonic Frontiers is currently in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, with launch scheduled by the end of 2022. Recently, the Steam database may have revealed the final release date of the game.