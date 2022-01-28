With Sonic Frontiers, SAW promises a great adventure, a leap forward for a franchise that is finding a new starting point. So far the company has shown little of the game, other than a reveal trailer in the final weeks of 2021, but there is reason to believe that Sonic Frontiers will be successful where Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Unleashed and Sonic Forces have failed. For starters, the title was created with next-generation consoles in mind, harnessing the power of PS5 and Xbox Series X to support the ambition to deliver a true experience. “open zone“.

“We are excited to bring the game to next-gen consoles, as both the visual and technical gameplay elements will be elevated on the newer platforms. As games are starting to launch natively on next-gen, it’s exciting to be one of those who will truly realize the full potential of these consoles: high-fidelity, high-speed, high-energy games.“, he claims Takashi Iizukacreative manager of Sonic Team.

Sonic Frontiers is set in the Starfall Islands, an open world for high-speed action. Sonic Team is essentially working from scratch, reworking all of Sonic’s core movements and actions to better fit the expanded playable space. From Iizuka’s point of view, lessons were learned from 2017’s Sonic Forces, but the ambition behind Sonic Frontiers prompted the team to reconsider everything.

“Within this new storyline and world, we have created new environments and Sonic characters such as the villain Infinite. With Sonic Frontiers, we are committed to delivering a whole new style of Sonic action and adventure. We’re expanding the Sonic universe once again, introducing new environments and additional features, to create a whole new kind of open-zone experience“.

One of the biggest questions hanging over Sonic Frontiers is whether it will be set in a completely open world or whether the various biomes of Starfall Islands will be self-contained. SEGA has so far been careful with its language, referring to the title as being set in the “first experience inspired by the open zone of the franchise“or explaining that he will offer”freedom in the open area“. Iizuka confirmed that more details will come soon:”we don’t have much else to share about the environment yet, but stay tuned for more details“.

This information will be vital to Sonic Frontiers. The landscapes we’ve glimpsed so far look beautiful, with dense forests, sparkling waterfalls, and expanses of desert. Sonic is at his best when he is able to move very fast and without interruption, defeating enemies without losing speed. Iizuka says that bringing Sonic’s signature speed and fighting skills to life in larger areas is one of Sonic Team’s biggest challenges. “We focused on take Sonic to the next level and we want to make sure he’s fully represented as the character fans know and love, making his new form exciting“.

Sonic Frontiers will launch later this year, although SEGA is not yet ready to announce a definitive launch window.

Source: Gamesradar.