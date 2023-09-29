Sega has released the The Last Horizon update for Sonic Frontiers on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. The Last Horizon is the third free update to Sonic Frontiers and players will find new story content, new challenges and the chance to play as Amy, Knuckles and Tails. The new story takes place before the final battle on Ouranos Island, where Sage reconsiders an unlikely scenario among his millions of calculations. With the help of Sage and Dr. Eggman, Sonic puts this new plan into action, taking on the challenge of converting cyber corruption into a vast and previously untapped source of energy. Meanwhile, Amy, Knuckles and Tails want to do their part and begin searching for the Chaos Emeralds on Sonic’s behalf, to change their own destiny. The trailer is available at this address.