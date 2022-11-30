Sonic Frontiers will continue to expand. The team has formalized the contents that we will be able to obtain through a series of update during 2023. There will be three and they will offer various novelties.

The information was shared via Twitter, as you can see below. The first Sonic Frontiers update will include the Jube Box, photo mode and new challenge modes. Following will be the update 2 which will propose the birthday of Sonic, challenges for the open areas and new Koco.

In closing, the third update of Sonic Frontiers will offer new playable characters and new stories. The latter is the one that has the least detail, being the furthest.

SEGA PR Manager Evan Bader also says that all content that is referenced in the tweet will be made available in free format for all Sonic Frontiers players.

For the moment we have no details on the release date, so it is possible that we will have to wait a bit before we can get our hands on these news.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Sonic Frontiers, in which we explained to you that “Sonic Frontiers is the game of a comeback that many have been waiting for twenty-odd years. The Sonic Team has finally figured out how to translate its most famous series into a context three-dimensional, but now it is necessary to raise the quality of everything else. It is precisely the outline that damages a game that certainly deserved more, above all more refinement and more attention to certain damned details. If you are looking for something fast, fresh and fun, if you are looking for a different platformer from the usual Nintendo, Sonic Frontiers will probably be able to satisfy all your needs.It is also a rather substantial game: it takes about twenty hours to get to the end and surely there are those who will spend more. Something not obvious: text and voices are completely in Italian.”