According to reports from the Twitter page dedicated to Sonic, it seems that the next update Of Sonic Frontiers is intended to carry it with him Spin Dashan iconic move for the famous protagonist of the Sega series who, for some reason, was not present in the original version of the new chapter.

The question was somehow confirmed by the director of the Sonic Team, Morio Kishimoto, who responded to the rumors by implying that he had been “discovered” and therefore in fact giving reason to these rumors about the imminent arrival of Sonic’s typical move.

It seems, in fact, that the team had intended to introduce the Spin Dash for some time in the game, perhaps already with the update released in March, but evidently this has not found space previously and will then be included with the next update: “We will improve the degree of perfection for the second update“, reported Sega in this regard.

Among other rumors that may have been confirmed by Kishimoto is also the possibility that a Chao Garden can be inserted into Sonic Frontiers. It would be a more relaxing element within the game world, which the director has been thinking about for some time: “It’s a part that I thought about many times during the production of the main game”, which could “work well with a open environment”.

At this point we are waiting to know the release date of the next Sonic Frontiers update, which promises to be very interesting. The latest was 1.20, Sights, Sounds and Speed ​​which came out in late March, shortly after the game was announced to have sold more than three million copies.