SAW releases an exciting launch trailer for SONIC FRONTIERSnew title of Sonic Team available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The peculiarity of this new video is that the background song is the splendid Don’t Stop me Now by Queena song that blends beautifully with the atmosphere of the saga.

Waiting to know what we think, in our review, you can find out the score assigned by the editorial staff of Weekly Famitsu to the game.

SONIC FRONTIERS – Launch Trailer

Two worlds meet in Sonic the Hedgehog’s latest high-speed adventure! SEGA has published Sonic Frontiersthe first open world platformer-style action-adventure game in which Sonic will travel to the mysterious Starfall Islands in search of the Chaos Emeralds. Sonic Frontiers is available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch ™ and Steam. In Sonic Frontiers players and female players will face hordes of powerful enemies and explore a breathtaking world full of action, adventure and mystery. They will be able to whiz to new heights and experience the thrill of a high-speed open worls game, freely exploring the vastness of the five Starfall Islands without predefined trails. Explore the Starfall Islands the way you want and complete side missions, solve puzzles, scale gigantic structures, go fishing and test your skills as you take on the 3D platforms of Cyber ​​Space. Main features: Discover a brand new open world platforming action-adventure game: whiz through five otherworldly islands filled with lush forests, bubbling waterfalls and scorching desert landscapes, and more, each with their own challenges and secrets to uncover.

whiz through five otherworldly islands filled with lush forests, bubbling waterfalls and scorching desert landscapes, and more, each with their own challenges and secrets to uncover. Unrivaled high-speed freedom: venture into the Starfall Islands and find out how they react at the speed only Sonic is capable of. Go wherever you want and discover side missions, solve puzzles, scale colossal structures, go fishing and meet some friendly faces.

venture into the Starfall Islands and find out how they react at the speed only Sonic is capable of. Go wherever you want and discover side missions, solve puzzles, scale colossal structures, go fishing and meet some friendly faces. Test yourself in Cyber ​​Space: discover the portals scattered around the island and cross them to venture into Cyber ​​Space, where you will find Sonic’s inimitable speed and his 3D platforming style, with many challenges to challenge you.

discover the portals scattered around the island and cross them to venture into Cyber ​​Space, where you will find Sonic’s inimitable speed and his 3D platforming style, with many challenges to challenge you. Cyber ​​fighting: the Starfall Islands are home to some strange creatures Sonic has never encountered before. He uses the new battle system to fight strategically, combining dodges, parries, counter moves, combos and the new Cyber ​​loop ability to defeat never-before-seen enemies and mammoth titans.

the Starfall Islands are home to some strange creatures Sonic has never encountered before. He uses the new battle system to fight strategically, combining dodges, parries, counter moves, combos and the new Cyber ​​loop ability to defeat never-before-seen enemies and mammoth titans. A new adventure full of mysteries and intrigues: step into the shoes of Sonic and travel to discover the mysterious remains of an ancient civilization torn apart by the robotic hordes. There will be only a few questions and a non-corporeal voice to guide you, but you can fight to save your friends and the enigmatic inhabitants of the Starfall Islands from a colossal mechanized threat.

