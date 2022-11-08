The launch trailer from Sonic Frontiers confirms that the game is available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: this is the new three-dimensional adventure of the blue hedgehog.

Welcomed by the international press with very mixed votes, Sonic Frontiers seems to have managed to achieve the goal that the developers had set themselves, which is to deliver a fast and fun experience to the many fans of the character.

In fact, in our review of Sonic Frontiers we read that “it is the game of a rescue that many have been waiting for for twenty and more years. Finally the Sonic Team has figured out how to translate its most famous series in a three-dimensional context.”

“If you are looking for something fast, fresh and fun, if you are looking for a platform other than the usual Nintendo, Sonic Frontiers will probably be able to satisfy all your needs. It is also a rather substantial game: it takes about twenty hours to get to the end and surely there are those who will spend more. “