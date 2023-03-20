Sega has announced that the first Sonic Frontiers content update of 2023 will be released on Thursday, March 23 on all platforms for which the game is available: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s the first of three content updates planned for this year, and adds new features including a jukebox, photo mode, and new challenge modes. After completing the main story, players will be able to access the new challenge modes: Cyber ​​Space Challenge and Turbo Battle, accessible from the home screen. The Cyber ​​Space Challenge is a timed mode in which players will challenge the clock to complete different levels of the Cyber ​​Space consecutively. In addition, Sonic Frontiers adds Turbo Battle, a timed battle mode where you face numerous enemies, Guardians and Titans at the same time. Players will then be able to immortalize their moments on the Starfall Islands by accessing photo mode from the pause menu. The game will be paused and a camera will appear to be used with freedom of movement. It will also be possible to listen to their favorite Sonic tracks throughout the Starfall Islands thanks to the new jukebox. Players will have instant access to 13 of the 53 available songs, and can unlock the remaining 40 by collecting Sound Memories on each island.