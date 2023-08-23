SAW announced the final update for SONIC FRONTIERS during games com 2023called The Final Horizon. Will be launched next September 28th for free and will include a new story, new playable characters and new challenges.

We can review the announcement teaser trailer below. Sonic Frontiers is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

SONIC FRONTIERS: The Final Horizon – Teaser trailer

Source: games com 2023