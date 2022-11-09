The number of Weekly Famitsu out this week in Japan, it features reviews of numerous titles, including Japanese and Western. Among these it certainly stands out God of War Ragnarokwhich gets a score of 36 out of 40: All four editors of the magazine rated the game 9 out of 10 Santa Monica Studio. What matters most to us is the vote assigned to SONIC FRONTIERSthe new title of Sonic Team for PC and PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: the new adventure of the blue hedgehog from SAW gets a score of 35 out of 40. Three of the editors awarded him a 9while the last only a 8.

In addition, they are reviewed Cardfight !! Vanguard Dear Days (Nintendo Switch) with a score of 30 out of 40 (7/8/8/7), Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (PS5, PS4) with a score of 32 out of 40 (8/8/8/8), SympathyKiss (Nintendo Switch) with 31 out of 40 (8/8/7/8), WRC Generations (PS, Xbox) with 32 out of 40 (8/8/8/8) and finally Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox Series X | S) scored 33 out of 40 (9/8/8/8).

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu