There is a week left from the launch of the highly anticipated SONIC FRONTIERS And SAW has released a new animated prologue dedicated to the game. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, is entitled DIVERGENCE and will feature one of the most beloved supporting actors of the franchise: Knuckles the Echidna. The protector of the Master Emerald thought he knew all the secrets of the island where he lives, until he comes into contact with an artifact of the mysterious antagonist civilization of the new chapter of the franchise.

Before leaving you to the video I remind you that SONIC FRONTIERS will be available worldwide on November 8th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you want to know more about the game you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision.

SONIC FRONTIERS – Prologue: DIVERGENCE

Source: SAW