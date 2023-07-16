Sonic Frontiers went beyond SEGA’s expectations of sales. This was said by Yukio Sugino, president and COO of the company in an interview with the Japanese magazine Famitsu, in which updated numbers were unfortunately not provided.

The latest Sonic Frontiers sales figures speak of more than three and a half million copies sold, according to Sugino, a figure that went beyond expectations.

It also seems that the fans have approved the new course of Sonic, with feedback very positive about the game, which made SEGA happy.

Sonic Frontiers is getting more soon Free DLCs, as announced by SEGA itself, even if the contents have not been revealed. We will know more in the future.

Sugino’s statement came in response to a question about SEGA’s better results in fiscal 2023. According to the executive, the film also Sonic the Hedgehog 2 did very well, surpassing $405 million in global box office receipts. In the same interview there was also talk of possible reboots and remakes of Sonic.