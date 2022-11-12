Sonic Frontiers starts very well on Steamat least as far as the entire history of the Sega series is concerned, establishing the new record of concurrent users online on the game in the hours following the launch, as regards the peak recorded.

The maximum amount of simultaneously logged in users online on Sonic Frontiers was 19.181 during these first days of launch, as reported by SteamDB with its usual control of the online activity on the Valve store.

The number considerably beats the previous record, which belonged to Sonic Mania which had 11,937 users.

The good response between critics and the public was therefore also reflected in the amount of active players on Steam in the first hours of marketing, which suggests very satisfactory general results for the new chapter of the Sega series. For comparison, here are the respective maximums of simultaneously registered users for the most recent chapters of the series, on Steam:

Sonic Frontiers – 19,181 Sonic Mania – 11,937 Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – 5,861 Sonic Origins – 2,668 Sonic Forces – 2,058 Sonic Generations – 1,686 Team Sonic Racing – 1,056 Sonic Lost World – 252

Sonic Colors Ultimate at the moment is still an Epic Games Store exclusive, so it has no data recorded on Steam, of course. Clearly, these are not shocking numbers, but they still show how the trend on Sonic is increasingly positive, as also demonstrated by the user reviews on Steam which are “very positive”.