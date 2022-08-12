Saw reiterated that does not intend to postpone the release date of Sonic Frontiersdespite the criticism and feedback received after showing the game’s gameplay.

After the briefing for the financial results for the first quarter of 2023, Vice Presidents Koichi Fukazawa and Makoto Takahashi of Sega Sammy answered some questions posed by investors.

One of them is whether the company is considering postponing the launch of Sonic Frontiers to improve it by leveraging feedback from players and the press. The answer was:

“We do not intend to postpone the launch at this point. In communicating with users we want to reflect the parts of the development necessary to create empathy with users. Sonic is a pivotal IP that we will sell for the long term in the future and continue to strengthen it from next fiscal year. on”.

Sega executives later hint that one of the reasons the company does not intend to postpone Sonic Frontiers is to take advantage of the film’s wave of success. Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

“We have high expectations for Sonic Frontiers, the main title in the series which is slated for this winter. With the previous film the repeat sales of Sonic games have grown and the licensing business has also been positively impacted.”

“We expect the same effect with the latest film, which was even more successful than the previous one, and while we aim to expand the reach of Sonic’s IP, we also want to aim for the upside for the new title.”

As many will know, Sonic Frontiers did not make a good impression on a large slice of players, who asked for a postponement to allow the developers to work on the critical issues of the game. In July Takashi Iizuka, head of the Sonic Team, had stated that there will be no postponements.

Sonic Frontiers is currently in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, with launch scheduled for late 2022. The game will be featured at Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live.