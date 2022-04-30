This year a new Sonic game will be released on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch: it will be called Sonic Frontiers and it will be an open world game. With a fixed release date of “late 2022”, players are wondering when they will be able to see something of the game, of which very little has been shown so far. SEGA has therefore confirmed that there is no need to worry and that of the updates about it will come “soon”.

Specifically, during a Sonic Official livestream, the social media manager – Katie Chrzanowski – of SEGA of America said: “I see a lot of people are asking questions about Sonic Frontiers, we don’t have any news to share about Frontiers today, but don’t start worrying too soon. It’s still planned for that purpose. year so we will have news for you in the course of 2022, don’t worry. ”

One of the Sonic Frontiers settings

It therefore seems that the only thing that needs to be done is wait patiently for SEGA to organize a new presentation. There could be an event dedicated to Sonic Frontiers in the next few months, or they could show the game at the event of some other company or some external organizer, such as Geoff Keighley.

According to reports, the game was originally scheduled for 2021, but SEGA preferred to take more time to optimize the game and increase the quality of Sonic Frontiers.

Finally, we leave you to our article dedicated to Sonic Frontiers, all we know about the new Blue Hedgehog game.