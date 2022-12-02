SAW shared a new video for the series on the net “Speed ​​Strats” dedicated to SONIC FRONTIERSthe new title of the blue hedgehog available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X!S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

This new video delves into some essential items that can be collected to progress through the game, along with some tips and tricks for the fishing mini-game starring Big the Cat.

You can find ours here SONIC FRONTIERS review.

Sonic Frontiers: Speed ​​Strats – Progression

SEGA unveils the second episode of the Sonic Frontiers Speed ​​Strats video series Today SEGA released the second episode of Sonic Frontiers Speed ​​Stratswhich delves into the essential items that will need to be collected to progress through the game and offers some tips and tricks for the Big the Cat fishing mini-game. you can see here the latest episode of Sonic Frontiers Speed ​​Stratswhile below you will find a summary of the elements addressed in the second episode: Memory Tokens: to prevent Sonic’s friends from being trapped in Cyber ​​Space forever, it will be necessary to collect – by exploring the Starfall Islands, fighting and using the Cyber ​​loop ability – the special Memory Tokens that represent Sonic’s friends. Not only will Memory Tokens allow you to further unravel the mysteries of the islands, but they will also allow you to unravel side events that add content to the main story.

