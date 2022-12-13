Sonic Frontiers got off to a very good start on the market, despite a rather full month of competitors, with sales which are already attested on 2.5 million copies across the world across platforms, relaunching the Sega icon within its major series.

The data was reported by the official Sega account on Twitter, with the publisher saying he is obviously satisfied with the results achieved in a relatively short period of time, considering that the release took place just over a month ago, November 8, 2022.

It must also be said that November 2022 was a month full of large-caliber releases, with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, God of War Ragnarok and with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released shortly before, so the result is doubly positive. This marks a great comeback for Sonic, considering it’s the first installment of the major series after 2017’s Sonic Forces.

Sonic Frontiers reinterprets the typical structure of the series by adapting it to a sort of open worldcharacterized by much larger 3D areas that favor exploration and introduce a slightly different gameplay from the typical one of the series, decidedly more open and with new possible activities.

Evidently, the news has been well received by the public, even beyond a somewhat mixed reception from critics, as confirmed by the first votes that emerged online. In any case, Sonic Frontiers should represent a keystone in the history of the series, according to reports from the head of the Sonic Team, Takashi Iizuka, able to influence the next chapters.

Meanwhile, for 2023, however, several are planned new content and elements for the game, which is intended to have a long support. It is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, we refer you to our Sonic Frontiers review to learn more about it.