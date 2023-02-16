SAW conducted a Q&A with investors and revealed some details about commercial results Of Sonic Frontiers, indicating that the game has sold beyond expectations and that she is ready to invest more in future games. The information comes from a Japanese-to-English translation by Tail’s Channel. The site states the following.

SEGA says Sonic Frontiers’ average Metacritic score is lower than expected, but users have responded positively to the game. The company also explains that sales clearly exceeded original expectations, without having to offer large discounts: however, it is not clear whether it speaks only of post-release sales or total sales. He also believes that he will be able to sell more copies thanks to the arrival of DLC, new promotions and price changes.

The company, broadly speaking, claims that i game development costs are destined to increase and that it intends to make a larger budget available to the teams, even for the initial stages of research.

Finally, in addition to Sonic Frontiers, SEGA recalls that games from the Like a Dragon saga are on the way, as well as Hynenas and “not only”. The company therefore has a very specific action plan which will also involve new content for the game of the blue hedgehog.

