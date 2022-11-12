The Steam version of Sonic Frontiers set a new franchise record related to the number of simultaneous players on the platform.

After the game’s release last week, the Steam version of the title has indeed peaked at 19181 concurrent players, according to SteamDB. This is officially the highest figure in the series, surpassing the record set by Sonic Mania about five years ago.

The figure suggests that thegenerally positive reception of the critics led to greater interest in the game than other recent titles in the franchise For comparison, these are the highest peaks set by other Sonic titles to date for concurrent users on Steam.

Sonic Frontiers – 19181

Sonic Mania – 11937

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – 5861

Sonic Origins – 2668

Sonic Forces – 2058

Sonic Generations – 1686

Team Sonic Racing – 1056

Sonic Lost World – 252

Sonic Colors Ultimatereleased last year, is currently a ‘Epic Games Store exclusive and, as such, it has no Steam data.