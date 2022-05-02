At the time, SEGA delayed the release of this open world game to improve its quality.

The most famous blue hedgehog in the video game sector is preparing his adventure in Sonic Frontiers, an open world experience that promises evolve the franchise. Although its announcement has generated a wave of admiration for SEGA, it has not given many details about the current state of the video game, which had a planned launch for 2021 before it was announced. a delay to improve its quality.

It will arrive this Christmas and we will have news this yearKatie ChrzanowskiThis combination of factors has caused the community to worry about the next Sonic game, to which SEGA has responded with a brief message that will reassure all fans: “I see a lot of people asking about Sonic Frontiers, we have no news of Frontiers today but don’t worry. It will arrive this Christmas and we will have news this year“, comments Katie Chrzanowskifrom SEGA of America, in a direct focused on the blue hedgehog.

In this way, the company reaffirms the premiere of Sonic Frontiers for this 2022 and, with a launch window already specified, we can expect more news in the coming months. In addition, it should be noted that SEGA has been busy with the development of other titles related to the hedgehog such as Sonic Origins, which has already set its market entry for the June 23.

What do we know about Sonic Frontiers? Until now, SEGA has published information in drops and has given us some information regarding the next great adventure of Sonic. In this sense, we know that it will support a dozen languages, including dubbing in spanish, and that will take the saga to the next level. A couple of details that explain the excitement of the players for the launch of this installment.

