SEGA has released a new video dedicated to Sonic Frontiers. More precisely, it is a animated short called Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence which shows us the story of Knuckles, the red echidna.

There video description reads: “For as long as he can remember, Knuckles has preferred to operate alone. As the guardian of the Master Emerald, he knows every corner of his island and every secret it hides … or so he thought. A sudden discovery is about to shock his world.” .

The video opens with Knuckles introducing us Angel Island, a “land of miracles and mysteries”. More simply, however, Angel Island is the home of the echidna. The character explains that he loves doing things on his own, but wonders why he was chosen for the role of guardian. He tells us that in the past his people tried to steal the power of the Master Emerald.

Knuckles is the guardian but he is also a kind of protector of the living creatures of the island and in the video we see him helping the small flying creatures that still inhabit the area. Finally, through a device, Knuckles is transported to another place and finds himself surrounded by robots: at this point we can enjoy some action sequences. Finally, a giant robot appears and Knuckles is captured. The bottom line is that he can’t save himself this time and he’ll need our help.

We remember that Sonic Frontiers will be released on November 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam.

Finally, we leave you to our article dedicated to the blue hedgehog: The Story of Sonic: from mascot to promotional item.