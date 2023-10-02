See also Gundam Build Metaverse: second teaser and new details

In short, there is no shortage of content on paper, however many are complaining about the difficulty level, considered the highest in the entire game if not in the entire history of the blue hedgehog. In particular, the finger is pointed at some challenges that require you to climb a gigantic tower that require a millimeter precision and do not include any checkpoints, and a boss rush mode that requires you to face all the bosses in the game without getting hit even once.

The additional content introduces new story content , missions and more. Additionally, players can take on the role of Tails, Knuckles, or Ami for the first time in Frontiers, each featuring unique powers and abilities.

A part of the community of Sonic Frontiers is criticizing on social media The Final Horizon the third and final free post-launch DLC, stating that the new content offers challenges with a exaggerated level of challenge and which cause frustration.

Players’ complaints

The problem for many users is that completing the DLC is a necessary requirement to see the alternative ending of Sonic Frontiers, hence the great frustration at not being able to complete the new challenges.

Other players say that the high challenge rate of the new content is Sonic Team’s exaggerated response to criticisms leveled at the launch by Sonic Frontiers that the game was too easy.

“I feel like they noticed the complaints about it being too easy and went overboard with the fixes,” user BakonBitz said. “Sonic has never been this difficult, even in the most broken games.”

User Dusty128 agreed, suggesting that Sonic Team made the DLC so difficult “because they listened to masochistic idiots complaining about the ‘lack of difficulty’ and went overboard with the fixes as a result.”

“I don’t usually say this, but this is one of the times I wish the developers wouldn’t listen to everything the fans say and make the DLC at the same difficulty level as the base game,” he added.

Have you tried the new content in Sonic Frontiers’ The Final Horizon? Do you agree with the criticisms leveled at the challenge level?