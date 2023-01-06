Want to try Sonic Frontiers before buying it? If the answer is yes then you will be happy to know that the demos official version Nintendo Switch of the game is also available in the West, after a period in which it was only released in Japan.

For download it you just have to go on game page in Nintendo eShop and click on the “Download Demo” button.

For the rest, there is no information on demos for the other platforms on which the game is available, namely PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. Who knows if they will ever arrive. Let’s read the official description of the game.

Two worlds meet in Sonic the Hedgehog’s latest high-speed adventure! While searching for the missing Chaos Emeralds, Sonic finds himself lost on an ancient island filled with bizarre creatures. He faces hordes of powerful enemies and explores a breathtaking world full of action, adventure and mystery. He accelerates to new heights and experiences the thrill of a high-speed platform game, freely exploring the vastness of the five Starfall Islands. Dive into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop mysterious new adversaries. You will discover the evolution of Sonic games!

Check out the new open zone platformer

Race across five massive islands, filled with lush forests, frothing waterfalls, and scorching desert landscapes, all with their own platform challenges and secrets to discover.

Unrivaled high-speed freedom

Venture to the Starfall Islands and see how they react with the speed only Sonic is capable of. Go wherever you want and discover side quests, solve puzzles, climb colossal structures, go fishing and meet some friendly faces…

Test yourself in the Cyber ​​Space

Discover portals scattered across the island and pass through them to venture into Cyber ​​Space, where you’ll find Sonic’s inimitable speed and 3D platforming style, with plenty of challenges to challenge you.

Cyber ​​fighting

The Starfall Islands are home to strange creatures Sonic has never encountered before. He uses the new battle system with skill boosts to fight strategically, combining dodges, parries, counters and combos, not to mention the new Cyber ​​loop ability, ideal for taking down mysterious enemies and colossal titans.

A new adventure full of mysteries and intrigues

Step into the shoes of Sonic and journey to discover the mysterious remains of an ancient civilization ravaged by robotic hordes. Only a few questions and a non-corporeal voice will guide you, as you fight to save your friends and the enigmatic inhabitants of the Starfall Islands from a colossal mechanized threat.

For more information, we invite you to read our review of Sonic Frontiers.