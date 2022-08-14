Sonic Frontiers will be with a new trailer at the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live. This was confirmed by the organization itself, which evidently focuses heavily on SEGA’s game to attract the public.

That Sonic Frontiers would somehow be present at Opening Night Live on August 23 was well known. It has now been explained in what form it will be present.

It’s hard to say what we can expect from the new trailer. Definitely something that responds to the criticisms made by players in the face of the material presented previously, which went so far as to ask for it to be postponed (rejected by SEGA).

For the rest, the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live promises to be a decidedly crackling two-hour event, at least for those who want to know more about the games coming in the coming months.