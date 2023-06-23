In celebration of Sonic The Hedgehog’s 32nd birthday (the first game was released on June 23, 1991), Sega has released a free update Of Sonic Frontiers for all platforms, which among other things added the long-awaited New Game+ and an array of party cosmetics.
The novelties of the “Birthday Bash” update have been summarized in a trailer, which you can see in the player below. The main course is obviously represented by the New Game +, thanks to which you can start the adventure again by loading the save of a complete game. However at the moment it is not entirely clear what will be possible to import.
Also, they have been added new challengesmoves, Koco collectibles and a costume to celebrate Sonic’s birthday, complete with a party hat, sunglasses and bow tie.
Birthday Bash is the second of three major Sonic Frontiers updates planned for 2023. In March, the “Sights, Sounds and Speed Update” arrived which introduced a photo mode, jukebox and additional challenges.
The third update, currently without a release period, will include new story content and playable characters.
