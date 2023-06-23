In celebration of Sonic The Hedgehog’s 32nd birthday (the first game was released on June 23, 1991), Sega has released a free update Of Sonic Frontiers for all platforms, which among other things added the long-awaited New Game+ and an array of party cosmetics.

The novelties of the “Birthday Bash” update have been summarized in a trailer, which you can see in the player below. The main course is obviously represented by the New Game +, thanks to which you can start the adventure again by loading the save of a complete game. However at the moment it is not entirely clear what will be possible to import.

Also, they have been added new challengesmoves, Koco collectibles and a costume to celebrate Sonic’s birthday, complete with a party hat, sunglasses and bow tie.

Birthday Bash is the second of three major Sonic Frontiers updates planned for 2023. In March, the “Sights, Sounds and Speed ​​Update” arrived which introduced a photo mode, jukebox and additional challenges.

The third update, currently without a release period, will include new story content and playable characters.