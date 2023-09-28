SAW shared the launch trailer for The Final Horizonlatest update for SONIC FRONTIERS arriving tomorrow, September 29thfor all those who own a copy of the game.

This additional story takes place before the final battle on the island of OuranosWhere Wise reconsiders an unlikely scenario among his millions of calculations. With assistance from Sage and the Dr. Eggman, Sonic sets this new plan in motion and takes on the challenge of converting Cyber ​​Corruption into a vast, previously untapped energy source. In the meantime, Amy, Knuckles And Tails they try to do their part and start looking for the Chaos Emeralds on Sonic’s behalf in order to change their fate.

With the update, a new playable character will be made available to us, namely Amy, Tails And Knucklesnew challenges and more. Sonic Frontiers is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Let’s see the trailer below.

SONIC FRONTIERS: The Final Horizon – Launch Trailer

Source: SAW Street Gematsu