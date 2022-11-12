Sonic Frontiers it would still be in some sort of phase of global playtestaccording to director Mio Kishimoto, who admitted that the game still has great margins of improvement and this evolution will take place in the next period.

Speaking on Twitter, the director of Sonic Frontiers responded to some statements from users and critics saying that “there are still areas that are not yet at their full potential”, explaining that “we will take this seriously as a sort of global playtest “. Basically, for the developers there would still be work on the game to make it better and this should happen despite the title is already available on the market.

In fact, Sonic Frontiers was met with somewhat mixed ratings, considering the international review ratings range from 2-9, however the average rating is pretty positive. In addition, demonstrating the excellent response from the public, we found that the game has set the record for concurrent users on Steam for the series, but that does not mean that there is no room for improvement.

On the other hand, Sonic Frontiers presents a rather unprecedented approach to Sega’s time series, staging a broad open world freely explorable, which in fact alternates sections that are very successful with others that fail to fully exploit the potential of the gameplay. Probably, the developers intend to work on these by improving the contents in a post-launch evolutionary process, but we are waiting to understand what exactly the director means when he talks about global playtest, also because the translation from Japanese could be misleading.

In the meantime, we also refer you to our review of Sonic Frontiers to see in more detail what we think of the new chapter of Sonic’s adventures.