The director Morio Kishimoto announced, via Twitter, that Sonic Frontiers has officially entered the phase goldthat is, the development is concluded and the game should finally launch on the market without further delay, considering that now only the distribution is missing.

Sonic Frontiers release date is set forNovember 8, 2022, the day when the new chapter of the historic Sega series is expected to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, taking the franchise to new heights. Not long, therefore, for the official return of Sonic on the videogame scenes, also waiting for the next in-depth articles that will arrive before the review.

Sonic Frontiers presents itself as an important chapter in the Sega series, intended to bring the game into a new context in style open world particularly open, which mixes traditional elements with new emerging gameplay features also based on this unprecedented setting of world and levels.

In the meantime, we saw a trailer dedicated to the combat system and upgrades, just to get some more ideas on these elements, while we saw something else from the TGS 2022 trailer that brought the blue hedgehog back to the forefront. at the Japanese fair.