SAW showed the roadmap of free updates planned for SONIC FRONTIERSthe latest title developed by the Sonic Team and launched all current platforms — find ours here review.

Kicking off this month, with a special update to celebrate Christmas called “Holiday cheer suit”, which will dress our hero in a Santa Claus suit starting next December 21st. We then continue with a series of novelties spread throughout 2023:

Update 1 : Juke Box, Photo Mode, New Challenges Mode

: Juke Box, Photo Mode, New Challenges Mode Update 2 : Sonic’s Birthday, Open Zone Challenge, new Kocos

: Sonic’s Birthday, Open Zone Challenge, new Kocos Update 3: New playable character and new story

More details on launch dates and content will be released in the future. SONIC FRONTIERS is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

SEGA unveils its plans for future SONIC FRONTIERS content updates Following the global launch of Sonic Frontiersand the release this month of the free pack in collaboration with Monster Hunterstoday SEGA revealed its plans for more free game content to come. Details of the title’s 2023 content roadmap foresee a number of future updates for this new action-packed adventure set in an open-zone. These three content updates will include new features, modes, character skins, and more. All three updates will be free for those who own Sonic Frontiers. details on the exact release dates and content specifications of each update will be revealed at a later date. Prior to these updates, on December 21st the audience of Sonic Frontiers will be able to download the Holiday Dress DLC, which includes a new costume for Sonic and which will bring a festive atmosphere to the Starfall Islands. Sonic Frontiers is available now for a starting price of €59.99 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Steam.

Source: SAW Street PLAION