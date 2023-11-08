Sonic Frontiers it is certainly a controversial title in the universe of Sega’s blue hedgehog: loved by many, not appreciated by as many, much has been discussed about the great disorganization of the latest DLC, which “clashes” with the work done by some modders.

In an interview with Famitsu, a well-known Japanese magazine, the producer of the game, Morio Kishimotoproducer of the game, has made some statements regarding the Sonic Frontiers mods: Let’s find out what he said.

“We wanted to show that if Sonic Team updated “Sonic Frontier” for less than a year, it would be amazing. The “MOD” culture that is flourishing abroad was also a rival. There are some very experienced users abroad, and what we intended to do as fan service turned out to be “It’s already working. ……” (laughs). Interviewer — “What kind of mods have you seen?” Kishimoto: “It was possible to play as characters other than Sonic, and the new actions we would perform in the update were already in action. I thought it would be great (laughs). (Laughs) So the Sonic team couldn’t release that content as an update, right? If customers get this far, we will go even beyond their expectations and fail them. As a result, we said to ourselves: “Isn’t the full version our competitor?” This is what we decided to do.”

We remind you that Sonic has not limited himself to Frontiers in recent times: find it on our website the review of the most recent Sonic Superstars.