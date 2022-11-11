Digital Foundry has published his video analysis of the technical sector of Sonic Frontiers comparing the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, One, PC and Nintendo Switch versions. The opinion of tech enthusiasts it is not entirely positive. Net of some successful aspects, the game suffers from obvious pop-in problems, particularly marked on the Nintendo console.

In this sense John Linneman does not mince words. “Sonic Frontiers show (on all platforms) one of the worst pop-ins I’ve personally ever seen in modern games. As you explore, it is difficult to ignore entire structures, platforms and enemies appearing in view out of nowhere. ”

Also criticize the imperfect collisions and the visual effect of the rain, which is considered rather unpleasant.

There are not only negative notes. Digital Foundry has promoted the rendering of the characters, with extremely detailed models, as well as the animations and the game world in general, which, pop-in issues aside, is particularly impressive especially when it comes to lighting.

As for the console versions of Sonic Frontiers, the best are those PS5 and Xbox Series X, the only ones where the game reaches 60 fps with dynamic 1800p resolution. Other consoles do not go above 30fps, including Series S, in some cases with frame pacing issues.

Linneman was particularly critical of porting for Nintendo Switch by Sonic Frontiers. This version runs at 720p in docked mode and 480p in portable mode, with the result that the overall image quality is significantly lower than the other versions. The framerate is locked at 30 fps and has more frame-pacing issues than the other versions. Things get worse by visiting the various islands of the game, with the pop-in problem on Switch becoming atrocious in his opinion.

“The situation is much less impressive across islands. I was expecting a downgrade (from Switch), but the loss of visual fidelity is severe to the point that I find it exceptionally annoying. The world is extremely blurry, the textures are of reduced quality and the pop-in is beyond atrocious. “

Leaving aside the analysis of the technical sector only, we invite you if you have not yet done so to read our review of Sonic Frontiers.