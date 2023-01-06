To the surprise of many, sonic frontiers It turned out to be much better than expected. While most gamers have given the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC version a chance, some still have doubts about the performance of the Switch edition. Fortunately, a demo reveals how it runs sonic frontiers on Nintendo Switch.

SEGA recently released a demo of sonic frontiers on Nintendo Switch. This test weighs 3.1 GB and gives us the opportunity to experience the first 15 minutes of this adventure. Although the time is quite short, this is more than enough to see how the resolution and frame rate of this adventure is.

sonic frontiers It hit the market in November 2022, and it showed that Sonic Team still has good ideas for the blue hedgehog. Although at the moment we know what the next step for the series will be, the good reception of this installment paints a positive picture. Along with this, it is expected that throughout 2023 we will see new content for this installment.

On related topics, you can check our review of sonic frontiers here. Similarly, we will have more news about the future of Sonic in 2023.

Editor’s Note:

As expected, the Nintendo Switch version is the worst of all. Although this is surely the one that most people have played, it is not the optimal one. If you have the opportunity to enjoy sonic frontiers on another platform, do it, you won’t regret it.

Via: SEGA