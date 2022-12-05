The Sonic Team, author of the new Sonic Frontiers as manager of the historic Sega series, has revealed that the combat system for the new chapter it was planned to be, initially, similar to Bayonetta and Devil May Cryvery technical games from this point of view.

Game director Morio Kishimoto, lead designer Jyunpei Ootsu, producer Sachiko Kawamura, and lead programmer Hiroki Tokunaga appeared in an interview on Sonic’s official YouTube channel to share some details and background on the development of Sonic Frontiers, from which it is this particular piece of information also emerged.

The team has revealed that the combat system was previously more structured in a way close to classic 3D action, thus approaching series such as Bayonetta and Devil May Cry, but the developers then decided to modify it to rediscover more balance with the classic formula of Sonic.

A combat system so developed and seemed to “not work well in a Sonic game”, according to what the authors reported. In fact, considering the origins of the series as a platform and the fact that this still represents the basis of the gameplay even in Sonic Frontiers, a digression so strongly aimed at combat could be a bit excessive.

However, it must be said that the clashes are in fact more central to this than in other Sonic chapters, therefore it is likely to think that, during development, the Sonic Team had thought of a deepening of the combat system in this sense.

In the meantime, three updates with free content have been revealed for, also with some new playable characters, while to learn more about the game in question, we refer you to our review of Sonic Frontiers.