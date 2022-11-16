SAW announces that the collaborative pack between SONIC FRONTIERS And MONSTER HUNTER. Thanks to this pack, available for free on all platforms, we will get clothes inspired by the universe of the franchise CAPCOM for the iconic blue hedgehog. Also by downloading the package we will also get a new minigame dedicated to cooking meatthanks to which we will be able to temporarily boost Sonic.

SONIC FRONTIERS x MONSTER HUNTER – Trailer

The Collaboration Pack between Monster Hunter and Sonic Frontiers is now available Today SEGA and Capcom announced that the Collaboration Pack Monster Hunter™ from Sonic Frontiers is available on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. If you want to find out more about the Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack from Sonic Frontiersyou can check out the trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/f_2nN2jKRXg The Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack is free for all players of Sonic Frontiers and contains items and clothing from the series of Monster Hunters. In addition to the costumes, the DLC contains a meat cooking minigame, inspired by Monster Huntersto power up Sonic. SEGA is also pleased to announce that it will be supporting Sonic Frontiers with several free updates, starting with the Collaboration Pack Monster Hunters and then continue next year. Sonic Frontiersis available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Steam.

