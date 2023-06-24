Although for many it may have gone unnoticed, today the anniversary of sonic the hedgehogmascot of Sega who celebrates 32 years of having released his first game in Genesis. And to make the party even better, his latest video game has been updated with some gifts for the most loyal fans.

Through the transmission known as sonic central, an update for Sonic Frontiers has been confirmed, with skins for the characters and also additional challenges to continue exploring its open worlds. To this is added that a mode quite requested by the fans is finally added, the New Game Plus with apparent difficulty change.

You can watch the trailer here:

It is worth mentioning that during this year more updates will be released for this video game, which will add some missions that will enrich its history. For their part, there will be new playable characters, so fans will continue to celebrate this title that marked the return of the hedgehog to the market with a decent product.

Also, it will be a good way to wait for the next title that is expected with great enthusiasm, sonic super starswhich will follow the classic line that sonic mania brought back in the 2017. This will be released for all platforms in October.

Remember that sonic frontiers Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The update is totally free.

Editor’s note: We are in a time of return to character glory, so it will be worth continuing to see what SEGA has in store for the future. It’s great that they’ve taken a different path with the character.