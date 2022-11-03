SAW shared a new video dedicated to SONIC FRONTIERSthe new title of Sonic Team next coming November 8.

This is a question and answer session with the game’s Sound Director, Tomoya Ohtani, which gives players a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the soundtrack. We then discover Ohtani-san’s history with the Sonic franchise, how he approached the composition for Sonic Frontiers, his favorite track in the game, the collaboration with the group of ONE OK ROCK (who performed the game’s closing theme) and more.

SONIC FRONTIERS will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC from next week.

Sonic Frontiers – Making the Music

Source: SAW via PLAION